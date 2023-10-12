George Bailey Detention Facility. Photo courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A man was arrested this week for allegedly bringing a ghost gun onto the grounds of an Otay Mesa jail, authorities reported Thursday.

Deputies patrolling in the 400 block of Alta Road spotted a vehicle carrying Isaiah Cisneros, 21, entering a restricted area at George F. Bailey Detention Facility shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies made a traffic stop and contacted the occupants” sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. “With their consent, deputies searched the car. A loaded 9mm with no identifying serial number was located inside of a backpack on the passenger floorboard.”

Cisneros, a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly admitted that the illegal firearm belonged to him. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of bringing a gun onto jail property, having a concealed firearm and possessing a ghost gun, Brooke said.

Updated 3:20 p.m. Oct. 12, 2023