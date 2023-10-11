A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian was struck by a sedan and she received serious injuries in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Police reported Wednesday.

The collision occurred at 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday when a 67-year-old man was driving eastbound on West Point Loma Boulevard in a 2001 Buick Century, Officer John Buttle said.

A 60-year-old woman was walking northbound across West Point Loma Boulevard near Chapman Street when she stepped in front of the Buick sedan and was hit, the officer said.

The woman “was transported to the hospital with a fractured left ankle, facial fractures, and internal bleeding,” Buttle said. Her injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor, the officer said. SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.