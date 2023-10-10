Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A 23-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday after she was struck by 2016 Jeep Compass in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, police said.

The woman was walking southbound on the west side of 6500 Otay Mesa Road at 1600 Heritage Road crossing at the intersection just after midnight Tuesday, according to Officer Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.

There were no street signs or a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection, Fisher said.

The pedestrian was struck by an SUV being driven eastbound on Otay Mesa Road by a 61-year-old woman, the officer said.

The pedestrian suffered a pelvic fracture, a laceration to the head, abrasions to the left elbow and abdominal area. The SUV driver suffered no injuries. DUI was not a factor, the officer said.

— City News Service