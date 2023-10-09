An ambulance at the border wall in Otay Mesa on Monday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman trying to cross the border wall into San Diego from Mexico fell early Monday morning and received a serious leg injury.

Two women were seen crossing over the secondary 30-foot border wall near the Otay Mesa point of entry in heavy fog at 3:43 a.m. Monday, according to OnScene.TV, and one woman fell.

Border Patrol agents called for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to respond, the video news service said.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital and the other woman was arrested by the Border Patrol.