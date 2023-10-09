A sheriff’s SWAT team member. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A Spring Valley man was behind bars Monday for allegedly assaulting his wife at their apartment over the weekend and then refusing to surrender to deputies, prompting a six-hour law enforcement standoff.

The alleged domestic violence was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Madrid Way, just north of state Route 94 and east of Campo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Before paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, she warned deputies that her husband, 36-year-old Steven Anthony Walker, had a rifle and two handguns, sheriff’s Detective Chris Paradis said.

“When deputies attempted to contact Walker, he went back into his apartment and locked the door,” Paradis said. “Despite multiple phone calls and announcements from deputies for him to exit his apartment, Walker refused.”

Officials then called in a SWAT team, and crisis negotiators began trying to persuade Walker to surrender peaceably.

The stalemate continued until shortly after 10:30 p.m., when the suspect finally walked out of his apartment and surrendered to deputies without further incident.

Walker was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault causing great bodily injury.

He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.