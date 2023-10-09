Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A Ramona woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly burned down her own home, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 200 block of Haley Street erupted about 6 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames and both of the people who lived in it outside, uninjured, said Detective Dan Wilson of the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested one of the residents, Susanne Buixasa, 57, on suspicion of arson.

Officials disclosed no suspected motive for the alleged crime.

City News Service contributed to this article.