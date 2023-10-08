San Diego police with two of the passengers detained after the chase. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested five suspects early Sunday after a high-speed chase through University City extended into East County before concluding in Del Cerro.

The pursuit began when San Diego police spotted a Kia that had been reported stolen and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to OnScene.TV.

The male driver fled at high speed, proceeding from University City to Mission Valley, then heading east on Interstate 8 to La Mesa and El Cajon.

An SDPD helicopter joined the pursuit and kept the Kia in sight, despite the driver turning off his headlights in an apparent attempt to lose the officers in pursuit on the ground.

After leaving the freeway, the driver returned to I-8, speeding west at more than 100 mph before exiting at College Avenue and coming to a sudden stop.

Two of the five suspects fled on foot, but were captured. The other three suspects surrendered without further incident.