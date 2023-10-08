A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two women suffered injuries when they were struck by an SUV in the Bay Park community, authorities said Sunday.

A 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman were walking in the southbound lane of traffic in the 1700 block of Knoxville Street when they were struck about 6:55 p.m. Saturday by a southbound 2013 Toyota Venza driven by a 79-year-old woman, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Police said drunken driving was not a factor in the crash.

Paramedics rushed one of the pedestrians to a hospital, where her injuries were determined to be not life threatening. The other woman had complaints of pain.

San Diego Police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.