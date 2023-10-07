An officer outside a Coronado Police cruiser. Photo via @CoronadoPolice Twitter

Authorities used a helicopter Saturday to search for a vehicle theft suspect near Fiddlers Cove in Coronado.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male from 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build, long hair and a tattoo on his right cheek. He was last seen wearing a tank top or T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

The helicopter search was completed over Fiddlers Cove late Saturday afternoon, according to Coronado police. It had not been determined how many neighborhoods police will continue to search using air support.

The police department urged anyone with information on the incident to call 911.

– City News Service