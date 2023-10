Cal Fire responds to the fire near Otay Mesa Saturday. Photo credit: @CalFireSanDiego via X

Firefighters continued to mop up after a vegetation fire that broke out late Saturday afternoon southeast of Otay Ranch.

The fire, in the Otay Open Space Preserve at Wueste Way, initially scorched three acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego, before topping out at 10 acres before 6:45 p.m.

There had been potential for 20-acre spread in an area that is tough to reach with ground resources, authorities said.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause was as yet unknown.