A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A Riverside County man who led San Diego police on a chase that exceeded 125 miles per hour on surface streets was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for drug distribution and firearm-related charges.

Shane Glazer, 30, of Sun City, was spotted unconscious in an idling vehicle parked along El Cajon Boulevard in the Talmadge neighborhood just before noon on July 18, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

When police responded, Glazer sped off and drove through stop signs and red lights, according to the complaint, which states he crashed his car while trying to turn onto Interstate 8.

Glazer and another person then ran from the car and Glazer threw a loaded gun onto the westbound Interstate 8 freeway and ran across traffic lanes. He was eventually arrested and police found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine in his car.

The chase happened a little over a month after Glazer was arrested under similar circumstances in the Lake Murray area.

On June 10, he was found slumped over in a vehicle parked with the engine running on Navajo Road. Officers found fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded, unserialized “ghost gun” on him. He was released on bond at that time, but did not show up for his next court hearing, the complaint states. He was ordered detained following his second arrest.

He pleaded guilty last year to possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.