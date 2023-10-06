Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading at the El Cajon home. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Police safely rescued a disabled El Cajon man after his home caught fire early Friday.

The non-injury blaze erupted about 3 a.m. Friday in a detached shed in the 1000 block of Ellen Lane, south of Granite Hills Drive and just east of Jamacha Road, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Officers were able to get the resident, described as elderly and disabled, to safety after the flames spread from the outbuilding into the attic of his house, said Dave Hardenburger, a battalion chief with the emergency-services agency.

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading into the living quarters of the residence and had it under control in just over an hour, Heartland spokesman Andy McKellar said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.