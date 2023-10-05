A CHP officer examines one of the wrecked vehicles on I-5. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed Thursday after a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 just north of Highway 54 in National City.

The collision involving four vehicles occurred at 2:35 a.m. on southbound I-5, according to OnScene.TV and the California Highway Patrol.

The video news service said a woman got out of her vehicle after the crash and was hit by another vehicle. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of one vehicle left the scene on foot, OnScene.TV said.

The southbound freeway was closed for a time for an investigation by the CHP at Civic Center Drive but was reopened at 5:53 a.m.