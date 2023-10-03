A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A third suspect — an 18-year-old man — was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly taking part in an assault that left a septuagenarian fatally wounded six weeks ago at a Logan Heights trolley station.

Angel Jesus Salcedo of San Diego was arrested early Monday afternoon in connection with the violent death of 70-year-old Michael Goodin on Aug. 24, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to a report of an assault at the transit depot in the 3200 block of Commercial Street found Goodin suffering from at least one stab injury to his chest, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Paramedics took the gravely wounded San Diego man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have determined that the victim got into a brief argument with a group of people at the station, leading to a fight in which he was fatally beaten and stabbed, Shebloski said.

On Aug. 28, detectives arrested Rafael Chavarria, 36, at a trolley stop on Imperial Avenue in the East Village on suspicion of participating in the deadly assault.

Early the next morning, a second suspect in the case, 29-year-old Angelo Soto Vargas, was located in a camper on K Street in the Stockton area and arrested, Shebloski said.

All three suspects have been booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and elder abuse.