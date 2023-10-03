A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Investigators worked Tuesday to determine what caused a fire that destroyed an outbuilding at Campland on the Bay.

The blaze at the campground alongside Mission Bay in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive erupted shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames soon engulfed the shed, which contained carts and electronics, the city agency reported.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

Medics treated a man in his 40s for smoke inhalation at the scene. He declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate the origin of the fire.

–City News Service