Investigators worked Tuesday to determine what caused a fire that destroyed an outbuilding at Campland on the Bay.
The blaze at the campground alongside Mission Bay in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive erupted shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The flames soon engulfed the shed, which contained carts and electronics, the city agency reported.
It took firefighters nearly three hours to fully extinguish the blaze.
Medics treated a man in his 40s for smoke inhalation at the scene. He declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.
The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate the origin of the fire.
