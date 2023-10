A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego police were investigating the discovery Monday of a body in a Hillcrest canyon.

The discovery near the intersection of State Route 163 and Washington Street was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The decedent’s identity was not immediately available.

There were no immediate indications of suspicious circumstances related to the death, SDPD public affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

–City News Service