Photo via SOCAL NEWS OUTLET, Gilberto Gonzalez

The stabbing happened at 11:35 p.m. Sunday after a fight or argument, a sheriff’s watch commander said. One person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the death.

There was no immediate description of a suspect and no further details were released.

