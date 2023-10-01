Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 20-year-old Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, killing a female passenger, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on South Grade Road north of State Route 76 near the Palomar Mountain area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

For reasons unknown, the motorist, identified as Jean Ramirez, drove a black Subaru off the roadway down a hill, rolled the vehicle and crashed.

The unidentified female victim died at the scene, and Ramirez was taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the accident was urged to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.

–City News Service