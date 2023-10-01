San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A driver lost control of his truck on a Kearny Mesa street Saturday and flipped, crashing into a fast-food drive through and rear-ending another motorist.

A woman, 40, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord at the Carl’s Jr., 3833 Convoy St., as the male, 23, in the 1990 Toyota Tacoma traveled southbound in the 4000 block of Kearny Mesa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the Tacoma failed to maneuver the curve in the road, struck the south curb, launched and flipped end-over-end into the drive-through wall, striking the Honda.

The Toyota driver suffered the most serious injuries, a brain bleed and fractured vertebrae.

The driver of the Honda complained of pain while her two passengers were injured. One in the front seat sustained a laceration to the head, while another in the right-rear seat had fractured ribs and a laceration to the left ear.

The San Diego police Traffic Division is investigating.