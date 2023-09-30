A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Lemon Grove, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint at 7879 Broadway began at 8:30 p.m. Friday and ended at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Michael Power of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Four vehicles were towed and 20 citations were issued at the checkpoint, Power said.

–City News Service