Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two women were hospitalized Friday — one with a fractured pelvis and a brain bleed — after they were struck by a compact car in La Jolla.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 8:24 p.m. Thursday to the 8700 block of Gilman Drive where they learned a 44-year-old woman was driving a red 2017 Toyota iM south on Gilman Drive when 73- and 49- year- old pedestrians walked from the west curb of Gilman Avenue, stepped in front of the car and were struck, said Officer Robert Heims.

One pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis and a brain bleed and the second pedestrian sustained injuries to her left leg and complained of pain in her back. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, Heims said.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service