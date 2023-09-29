Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A 22-year-old man who was riding a motorized scooter on a bike path suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in San Diego, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 8:34 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Ash Street where they discovered the vehicle was traveling west on the 500 block of Ash Street, struck the scooter rider, who was on the west side of Fifth Avenue, and then drove away from the scene, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim sustained an open skull fracture and a brain bleed, Heims said.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service