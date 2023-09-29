A bag containing the bindles recovered from Calvillo’s body. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling drugs into a San Diego County jail, Sheriff’s officials said Friday.

On June 20,2023, Israel Calvillo, 27, was arrested for violating the conditions of his post-release community supervision and booked into custody at the Vista Detention Facility. During the booking process, Calvillo was transported to the hospital for suspicion of smuggling drugs into jail.

The Sheriff’s Detention Investigations Unit began a criminal investigation. While at the hospital, detectives recovered six bindles of drugs that Calvillo had tried to smuggle inside of his body.

The case was forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution. Rather than go to trial, Calvillo pled guilty to possessing a controlled substance inside of a jail.