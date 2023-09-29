Deputies have arrested two people accused of possessing thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 50 guns, including assault rifles, authorities reported Friday.
They were serving a warrant in Potrero on Thursday, and discovering the cache of weapons, arrested Richard Dale Fox, 50, an ex-con, and Christina Lee Griffin, 41, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
The court-ordered search warrant, issued in the 25000 block of Potrero Valley Road, stemmed from an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred several months ago, Lt. Jeff Ford said.
The authorities booked Fox into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Griffin was admitted to Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on a charge of furnishing firearms to a prohibited person, Ford said.
– City News Service