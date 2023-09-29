The firearms the Sheriff’s department said deputies recovered in Potrero. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies have arrested two people accused of possessing thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 50 guns, including assault rifles, authorities reported Friday.

They were serving a warrant in Potrero on Thursday, and discovering the cache of weapons, arrested Richard Dale Fox, 50, an ex-con, and Christina Lee Griffin, 41, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The court-ordered search warrant, issued in the 25000 block of Potrero Valley Road, stemmed from an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred several months ago, Lt. Jeff Ford said.

The authorities booked Fox into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Griffin was admitted to Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on a charge of furnishing firearms to a prohibited person, Ford said.

– City News Service