A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday on a roadside near Skyline Hills Community Park, authorities said.

A resident discovered the body in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive about 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The dead man, who was believed to have been in his mid-30s, appeared to have suffered “some trauma” of undetermined origin, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said, declining to elaborate.

“Once we get the medical examiner out here, we can hopefully figure out exactly what happened to this individual,” Campbell told reporters.

The deceased man was shoeless and lying on a sidewalk next to a parked Dodge Charger, according to police.

“We’re working off the assumption that’s his car,” the lieutenant said.

Investigators had a tentative identification for the man but were awaiting confirmation from the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of locating witnesses, relevant surveillance-camera footage or other evidence related to the mysterious death.

“And hopefully if anyone here heard anything … (or) if they see anything that doesn’t seem right, hopefully they’ll come forward and tell us about it, so we can figure out exactly what happened, put the puzzle together,” Campbell said.

Updated at 1:37 p.m. Sept. 26, 2023

–City News Service