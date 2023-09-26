A service designed to help people with autism, anxiety, dementia or other conditions successfully interact with law enforcement personnel during emergencies, traffic stops or other potentially stressful situations will soon get underway in the San Diego area.

Participants in the Blue Envelope Program, which will launch Oct. 16, will be able to present written materials bearing a logo identifying them as citizens with special needs that should be taken into account during law enforcement contacts, officials said.

The documents contained in the namesake colored envelopes may include medical data and instructions regarding communication preferences, along with identification, contact information, and proof of vehicle registration and auto insurance.

The materials will alert law enforcement personnel to any condition or disability requiring special assistance or accommodations during a service call or other police contact, serving as a means of preventing potential confusion or misunderstandings, according to organizers.

The program — which is strictly voluntary and self-implemented, requiring no official registration on the part of those using it — is a collaboration among various community organizations and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Department, and Police Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Associations.

The following agencies are participating in the service:

Adjoin

Alzheimer’s San Diego

American Diabetes Association

ARC of San Diego

Autism Society of San Diego

Braille Institute San Diego

Deaf Community Services of San Diego

Gigi’s Playhouse

Home of Guiding Hands

Metropolitan Transit District

San Diego Center for the Blind

San Diego Brain Injury Foundation

San Diego Regional Center

Social Impact Services

Area law enforcement personnel will receive information and instruction on the program as part of their ongoing training to ensure familiarization and successful implementation, according to county officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.