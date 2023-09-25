Police tape lines the McDonald’s parking lot where Joshua Goodman was fatally stabbed last month. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man accused of fatally wounding another man in a stabbing outside a Midway-area fast-food restaurant pleaded not guilty Monday to murder.

Armando Manuel Parras, 31, is accused of ambushing 44-year-old Joshua Goodman as the victim was riding a bicycle in the parking lot of a Midway Drive McDonald’s, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell, Parras was a passenger in a light-colored minivan that pulled up near the victim just before 11:30 a.m. Aug. 30.

Parras allegedly exited the vehicle and began chasing Goodman in the parking lot. Campbell said that in the ensuing 30 seconds, Parras stabbed Goodman, then jumped back into the van, which left the scene west on Midway Drive.

Paramedics took Goodman to a hospital, where he died.

A suspected motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed, but Campbell said the victim and suspect were acquainted.

Parras, who remains in custody without bail, was arrested last week at a motel in West Covina.

The person driving the minivan, who was only described as female, remains at large.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the attack to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.