A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 15-year-old boy was in custody Monday on suspicion of assaulting a motorist and stealing her car over the weekend in Vista, authorities reported.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported that a woman had just been stabbed in the chest and pulled out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Phillips Street, just north of state Route 78, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Darrell McNeal said.

Deputies searching for the stolen car soon spotted it traveling along East Vista Way and tried to pull it over. Refusing to yield, the suspect led a brief pursuit that ended when he lost control of the vehicle on eastbound SR-76, sending it crashing into a median, McNeal said.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and made a failed attempt to escape on foot.

The boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of carjacking, felony evasion of police and attempted murder.

City News Service contributed to this article.