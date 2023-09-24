California Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles. Courtesy CHP

A boy was ejected, and four other children were injured, when a vehicle allegedly driven by an intoxicated motorist crashed in Mission Valley, authorities said Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 8 near the Qualcomm Way on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The boy who was ejected suffered major injuries and was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital. The four other children also were sent to a hospital. Their conditions were not available.

Police arrested the unidentified driver, 26, on suspicion of DUI.

– City News Service