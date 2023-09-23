CalFire San Diego.

Fire damaged two buildings in a commercial center in Pauma Valley Saturday, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the Pauma Valley Trading Center at 16220 CA-76, which contains a grocery store and El Rey restaurant, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Crews from other agencies assisted Cal Fire, including Pala Fire, Pauma Fire, Rincon Fire, Valley Center Fire, Oceanside Fire and San Pasqual Reservation.

The origin of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 76 was closed in both directions from Cole Grade to Valley Center Road.

— City News Service