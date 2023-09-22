A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities asked for help Friday in determining how a 42-year-old man found wounded in the South Bay two weeks ago suffered the injuries that led to his death.

The man, whose name has not been released, was discovered lying in the roadway near Montgomery-Waller Community Park, at Beyer Way and Del Sol Boulevard. It was shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 6, and he was suffering from severe head trauma, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He was unable to speak, and there were no witnesses to what had happened to him, police said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died 11 days later.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine how the man came to be injured is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service