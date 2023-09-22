A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A Ramona woman who went missing this week was found unharmed Friday, authorities reported.

A motorist heading to work at about 5:30 a.m. spotted 66-year-old Zita Swanson in a patch of shrubbery alongside Mussey Grade Road, which runs between Ramona and San Vicente Reservoir, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was evaluated by paramedics before being reunited with her family.

Swanson left her G Street home early Thursday morning and did not return when expected, prompting a search by the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, Lt. John Malan said.

She was considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

— City News Service