A 57-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica van as she was crossing a street in Sorrento Valley on Wednesday evening.

San Diego Police responded at 8:16 p.m. to the intersection of Mira Mesa and Pacific Heights boulevards where they learned the woman had been walking south on Pacific Heights Boulevard when a van driven east by a 40-year-old man on Mira Mesa Boulevard approached the intersection.

Officer Robert Heims said the woman began crossing Mira Mesa Boulevard against a red light, stepped in front of the van and was struck and killed.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, he said.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

