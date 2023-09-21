Zita Swanson. Photo credit: @sdsheriff via X or Twitter

A Ramona woman who went out walking was missing Thursday, prompting a search, authorities said.

Zita Swanson, 66, left her G Street residence in the early morning and did not return when expected, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Swanson is believed to be traveling on foot and does not have any known access to vehicles,” Lt. John Malan said. “She is not believed to be carrying a cellphone or purse.”

The sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit was called in to help try to locate Swanson, a 5-foot-5-inch, roughly 175-pound Latina with gray hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Swanson was wearing blue jeans, a blue- or purple-striped blouse and black shoes.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s communications at 858-565-5200, or 911 if it is an emergency.

– City News Service