The diaper bag with heroin. Courtesy CBP

Border Patrol agents arrested a woman who was driving north on Interstate 15 with her 5-year-old daughter and a diaper bag filled with heroin.

The woman was stopped at 7 p.m. Tuesday near the checkpoint just over the Riverside County line. When agents searched her Ford pickup, they found four cellophane-wrapped bundles of heroin inside a diaper bag.

A later record check revealed that the woman had a previous conviction for narcotics smuggling.

The bundles contained 5.4 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of over $69,000

The woman and narcotics were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and prosecution. The 5-year-old child was transferred into the custody of an appropriate party.

“Drug trafficking organizations will go to great lengths to smuggle their dangerous cargo through the United States, even when it means endangering the lives of young children,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel, who is responsible for the San Diego Sector.