Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision Wednesday on State Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash between a red Nissan Xterra SUV and small white SUV happened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday on SR-76 near Pala Mission Road, a CHP online log reported.

A pit bull was injured in the collision and was taken by an Animal Resource Officer from Escondido, the CHP said.

Traffic on eastbound and westbound SR-76 was diverted onto Pala Mission Road until 4:39 a.m.

The CHP was investigating the crash. No further details were immediately available.

–City News Service