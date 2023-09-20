San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 49-year-old man who was fatally injured last weekend in a traffic crash in a National City commuter parking lot.

Gregorio Arreaga of National City was standing in the bed of a parked pickup truck that was struck by another vehicle at the park-and-ride facility in the 2300 block of Sweetwater Road in National City shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Arreaga was hurled out of the truck, coming to rest underneath another parked vehicle, the agency reported. Paramedics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where his condition declined until his death at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

–City News Service