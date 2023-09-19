El Cajon Police. Photo by Chris Stone

A 48-year-old homeless felon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying methamphetamine while in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Relax Inn & Suites in El Cajon, police said Tuesday.

The El Cajon Police Department received an alert from a license plate reading program at 11:45 p.m. Monday of a stolen vehicle near West Main Street and Marshall Avenue, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

An officer found the vehicle, a 2020 Kia Optima, in the parking lot of the Relax Inn & Suites with one person inside, the lieutenant said. Aaron Taylor of San Diego was staying at the motel as part of the County Equus homeless voucher program.

Taylor is a felon with a lengthy arrest history, Larson said.

Anyone with information about the alleged vehicle theft was asked to call the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service