A CHP officer arrests a drunk driver. Courtesy CHP

The California Highway Patrol announced plans for a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city limits of Carlsbad on Friday night.

CHP officers will be joined by Carlsbad Police in stopping drivers to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

“Our objective is to send a clear message to individuals who consider driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: You will be caught, and your vehicle will be towed away,” said CHP Sgt. Mark Keyes.

Sobriety checkpoints are often announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

Friday’s checkpoint honors two CHP officers who were killed by drunk drivers in the Carlsbad area.

On Oct, 28, 2000, Officer Sean Nava was struck and killed by an impaired driver as he investigated a traffic collision on Interstate 5. And on Aug. 12, 2001, Officer Stephen Linen was struck and killed by an impaired driver as he conducted an enforcement stop on Interstate 5 in Encinitas.