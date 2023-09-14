An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner at a street crossing in Del Mar. Courtesy of the LOSSAN agency

A man was killed after he was struck by a southbound Amtrak train near Little Italy, authorities reported Thursday.

San Diego Police officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of California and Grape streets where they found the victim.

The San Diego Sheriff‘s transit enforcement unit, which took over the investigation, said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.