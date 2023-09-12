An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A carjacking suspect on parole was taken into custody by El Cajon Police Department officers after a brief pursuit and standoff on an outbuilding’s roof, police said Tuesday.

At around 12:44 a.m. Monday, officers received an alert from a license plate reader about a vehicle taken during a carjacking in San Diego that was now in El Cajon, ECPD said on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled, police said.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle in the 1200 block of Washington Place and took off on foot, according to police.

The driver was located on the roof of a nearby outbuilding by a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter. After a brief standoff with officers, including two K9 teams, the suspect was safely taken into custody, police said.

Officers located a loaded unregistered handgun the suspect allegedly tried to get rid of while running from the carjacked vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Lorenzo Rubio, a 26-year-old San Diego resident. Rubio has a lengthy arrest history, is on active parole, and also had an active warrant for vehicle theft, police said.

SDPD was notified and will be conducting the carjacking investigation.

Anyone with information about the carjacking was asked to contact the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service