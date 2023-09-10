Chula Vista officers at a checkpoint. Courtesy of the department

Police issued 13 unlicensed or suspended license citations at a Chula Vista DUI checkpoint, authorities said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Saturday to midnight in the 300 block of L Street.

A total of 424 vehicles were screened out of the 724 that passed through, with two drivers submitting to field sobriety tests, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

In addition, three vehicles were impounded, and no arrests were reported.

City News Service contributed to this article.