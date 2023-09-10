Police investigate the fatal shooting at an Oceanside shopping plaza Saturday. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

Police were searching for three teen suspects after a man was fatally shot over the weekend at an Oceanside shopping plaza, authorities reported Sunday.

Patrol officers responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 600 block of N Redondo Drive at 4:36 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers began CPR but the man was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities reported.

Police said they are looking for three suspects in their teens and an investigation into the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oceanside Police Department immediately at (760) 435-4900.