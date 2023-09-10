Authorities at the scene of the double fatal wreck in Fallbrook. Photo credit: Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

Two people died Sunday after their vehicle swerved off the road in North County and flipped, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 at Mission Road in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old man was driving with a 28-year-old woman in a Lexus NX350, and for reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle veered off the freeway and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities were not immediately available. Authorities said it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the Oceanside CHP office at 760-643-3400.

– City News Service