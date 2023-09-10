The victim’s Honda following the fatal crash on Interstate 805. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An Escondido man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in San Ysidro that killed a Tijuana man.

The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, 21, who allegedly caused the accident was in a northbound Volkswagen coupe when he rear-ended the victim, 58, in a Honda compact SUV.

He died at the scene, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP confirmed.

Authorities withheld the driver’s and victim’s identities.

The CHP encouraged anyone with information related to the accident to contact investigators at 858-293-6000.

– City News Service and staff reports