Officers stand watch over the remains of the motorcyclist killed Saturday in Loma Portal. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man in his 20s was killed Saturday when he hit a curb and was thrown from his motorcycle in Loma Portal.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. at Chatsworth Boulevard and Clove Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The man was riding a 2007 purple-and-black Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“As he neared the intersection of Clove Street, he failed to negotiate the curb line of Chatsworth Boulevard,” Heims said. “The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.”

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the rider was wearing a helmet, he said.

It was not yet known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

– City News Service