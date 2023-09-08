First responders at the scene of the crash in Vista. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A man was killed early Friday morning in a solo-vehicle crash in Vista, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported.

The accident was reported at 12:48 a.m. on south Melrose Drive and County Complex Road.

The unidentified victim was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz when he reportedly suffered a medical emergency and hit a traffic pole, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter.

First responders took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Carpenter said.

The sheriff’s traffic division is investigating the accident.

City News Service contributed to this article.