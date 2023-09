USGS map shows the location of the earthquake.

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Lake Henshaw in north San Diego County on Thursday night, but no injuries or damage were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake occurred about seven miles deep at 10:59 p.m.

The location was approximately a mile west of the lake on the west side of Route 76.

The quake was widely felt in the county’s inland valleys and mountains,