A motel room in San Ysidro was fully engulfed by fire Thursday and people staying in other rooms were evacuated, authorities said.

The second-floor room at a Studio 6 Suites Motel 6 on Via De San Ysidro near the Mexican border was reported on fire about 6:48 a.m. Thursday, according to OnScene TV.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the room fully involved in flames, the video news service said.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and stopped it from spreading to adjacent rooms, OnScene TV reported. The person staying in the room was not immediately located.

Gas and electricity was cut off to the entire wing of 28 rooms and the guests were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

— City News Service