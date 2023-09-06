A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A second San Diego State University student has come forward to report being sexually assaulted in recent weeks after ordering a rideshare vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

The 19-year-old told investigators the crime took place in the 5000 block of Rockford Drive between midnight and 2 a.m. on Aug. 19, after the student and a companion got into a dark-colored sedan that they believed was a being driven by a ride-share worker, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the alleged assault, the driver dropped off the pair several blocks from where he had picked them up, SDPD Lt. Carmen Rivera said. They described the alleged assailant as a “poofy”-haired man in his mid-20s, about 5’8″ tall and of medium build, who spoke with a heavy accent that made him difficult to understand, Rivera said.

A similar assault allegedly occurred Aug 27 near the SDSU campus, according to police.

“While no definitive link has been made between these two cases, there are similar circumstances surrounding the two,” Rivera said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

City News Service contributed to this article.